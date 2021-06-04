Dublin couple secure investment in UK Dragons’ Den for baby-changing invention

Dublin husband-and-wife James and Aileen McCauley triumphed on BBC One Dragons’ Den last night as the couple secured investment from expert entrepreneurs.

Armed with The Wriggler – their anti-roll changing mat designed for babies who wriggle and writhe during nappy changes - the couple enthralled the UK Dragons with their presentation and product.

The couple received an investment offer of £50,000 for a 35pc stake in the enterprise, which they accepted from businesswoman Sara Davies.

“We were looking for an investment of £50k for a 25pc stake in The Wriggler. Having done our research we had identified the two Dragons that we felt would be best for the business – Sara Davies who is a mum of young kids with great experience of bringing craft products to the market or Touker Suleyman with 40 years of retail and manufacturing experience in the baby space,” Aileen said.

The McCauleys’ pitch was the only one to receive investment in the latest episode of the hit TV show but their experience was full of twists and drama, including a bizarre offer from Touker before Sara made the couple an offer they were willing to accept.

“It’s quite bewildering to take in everything, number crunching, negotiating and having to make a decision in such a pressurised space knowing our every word and move was being scrutinised by the Dragons in front of a studio full of cameras,” said James.

Sara has a wealth of experience of exporting products to international markets so the couple viewed her as the ideal Dragon to take The Wriggler worldwide.

Inspired by personal experience with their own little boy, the couple’s first product - The Wriggler - is a portable changing mat with straps that aims to end wriggly nappy changes for good.

“The Wriggler has been like our third child and like any parents, we want to give our children roots and wings. We feel we’ve given The Wriggler strong roots and doing a deal Sara will help to give it the wings it needs.

“We are delighted to have her onboard to guide us globally and bring the Wriggler to a worldwide audience. We’re incredibly excited about the future,” James said.