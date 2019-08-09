A host of stars are set to descend on Dublin tonight ahead of the two-day Dublin Comic Con: Summer Edition.

Dublin Comic Con 2019: The Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, Buffy's Carisma Carpenter, cosplay, comics and everything you need to know

From humble origins in Swords (drawing 4,000 attendees) in 2012, it has grown to a twice-yearly event at Dublin's Convention Centre, with close to if not more than 20,000 attending across this weekend.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday at Dublin's cavernous Convention Centre, there will be autograph singings, photobooth sessions and Q&As to thrill fans...

Who will be there?

The original The Hulk from the 70s TV series, Lou Ferrigno, will make an appearance as will Pom Klementieff, star of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Marvel's Infinity Wars, and Richard Drake of Game of Thrones fame.

Charisma Carpenter Charisma as Cordelia in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia in Buffy Actress Charisma Carpenter attends the 7th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Thirst Project)

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are in for a treat with Charisma Carpenter making an appearance and Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in Charmed, will also be in town.

Artist Ron Mare, who has worked in comics such as Silver Surfer, Thor, Green Lantern and more will be available for signings and sketches and The Tick star Patrick Warburton, who has also appeared in Family Guy, Seinfeld, TED, MIB II and more will be available to meet fans.

Kristi O’Connor at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan Destan Sarioglu at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan Lynne Gutherie at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan Shannon McGraynor at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan Caroline Ingram and Lewis Forsythe at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan Ben Mudge as Thor and Alan Fay as Batman at Dublin Comic Con 2018 at The Convention Centre. Picture: Colin O'Riordan

Autographs and photos start at €15 for some guests up to €45 and €50 respectively for Mr Warburton. You can also get your own memorabilia signed.

What else is on?

Outside of the signings and panels, a hugely popular aspect of Comic Con is, of course, cosplay and there's a dedicated cosplay village and a cosplay panel room.

At the village you can guy a new costume, get an old one repaired, pose against free photo backdrops (there are also interactive sets), and enter the cosplay competition.

Fans can also purchase statues, vintage figures, and comics as well as crafts from leatherwork to sculptures to jewellery.

For gamers there's tabletop gaming and for those who like to get active there are escape rooms, virtual reality, and 360 cameras.

Are there tickets remaining?

Yes, at the time of writing you can buy tickets for tonight's preview night online for around €12.

Saturday VIP passes have sold out but there are Saturday general entry passes for around €24 and Saturday family passes for around €60 (two adults and two children aged 5-12). Saturday young adult tickets are sold out but htere are child tickets for €12, group tickets (10+) with a 10 per cent discount.

Sunday VIP passes are still available for around €107, family passes for around 60, early entry for €30, general entry for €25, children for around €12 each, and Sunday groups (10+) at a 10 per cent discount.

You can buy tickets via eventbrite.ie HERE

How to get to the Convention Centre?

The Convention Centre is located in the Docklands and is easily accessible via the Red Line LUAS with Mayor Square and Spencer Dock the closest stops. If you're travelling on the Green Line switch to red at Abbey/O'Connell Street or GPO/Marlborough stops.

It is also just a 15 minute walk from Connolly Station and Busáras and you can travel from Heuston Station via the Red Line LUAS to the Convention Centre.

For more information check out the website at www.dublincomiccon.com

Online Editors