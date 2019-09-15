Dublin actor Stuart Townsend 'eager to resolve' domestic charges after arrest in US

The Howth native faces a felony charge of domestic violence following an alleged incident involving his wife Agatha Araya shortly before midnight on Thursday, September 5.

Police were reportedly alerted to an issue at the Santa Monica property after the actor's neighbours called 911 complaining of loud screaming coming from his home.

It is claimed that when police arrived, Townsend and his wife could be heard arguing. Police then questioned the couple.

Arrest records obtained by the Sunday Independent show Townsend was arrested at 11.54pm that evening.

He was held overnight by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department before being released at 2.23pm the following day. His release came after he lodged bail of $50,000 (€45,000).

The Queen of the Damned star is quoted as telling US entertainment website TMZ that he and his wife are eager to resolve the issue.

He reportedly said the couple did have a loud argument but claims they had already resolved their issues when police arrived.

He added they "look forward to this being resolved speedily and favourably and returning to their quiet lives as spouses and parents".

Townsend is best known for his role as Dorian Gray in the 2003 action movie, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

He previously dated South African actress Charlize Theron for almost a decade, after meeting on the set of 2002 movie Trapped. While they were dating, they split their time between Ireland and Los Angeles.

Sunday Independent