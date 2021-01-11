Dubai’s addition to travel quarantine list likely to hit jet-setting celebrities

The removal of Dubai from the travel corridor list could force a number of celebrities to have to self-isolate upon their return to the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Monday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is being taken off the list and anyone arriving from the country from 4am on Tuesday will be subject to the new restrictions.

A number of famous faces have been posting photos from the country on social media in recent weeks as they enjoy its warm weather and relatively relaxed coronavirus rules.

Celebrities who have uploaded photos which appear to show them in the city in recent weeks include Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry and The Only Way Is Essex’s James Lock.

Love Island stars Georgia Steel, Laura Anderson and Jess Gale also appear to have recently been in Dubai.

Last month Lock said in an Instagram post he was heading to the city because “some amazing opportunities have come up”.

On Monday Mr Shapps tweeted: “The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list.

“From 0400 Tuesday 12 Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE.”

Dubai has recently come under the spotlight after a number of UK-based athletes tested positive for coronavirus following trips there.

Formula One driver Lando Norris tested positive while in the city.

Celtic also recorded a positive coronavirus case after a trip to Dubai.

PA Media