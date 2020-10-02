‘Dramatic and awful’ Graham Norton opens up about the death of his beloved dog Bailey during lockdown in Cork

Talk show host Graham Norton has opened up about the heartbreak he felt when he had to put down his beloved dog Bailey during lockdown in Cork.

Speaking on tonight’s Late Late Show on RTÉ, the presenter and author who is usually based in London said that he spent four and a half months at his home in West Cork during the height of the pandemic and in that time, his labradoodle died.

Nicknamed ‘Bailey the Bear’, he was 15 years old and had to be put down following a seizure.

“He was Bailey the Bear, he had a lovely last day down drinking his fill out of the stream,” explained Mr Norton.

“He was on his last legs, he wasn't very mobile or anything. He had a seizure, and I took him up to the emergency place up in Cork and we said goodbye.”

He said that he was “glad” that the dog got to spend his last few days in Ireland.

“I was so glad we got him back here. It was dramatic and awful and yet anyone who has done this knows, that moment when you get to give your dog that gift is kind ... it's kind of the greatest act of kindness you can do for that animal."

This is the second pet that the star has lost, after rescue dog Madge died in Ireland last Christmas.

"I went through it at Christmas as well, also in Ireland, the vet doesn't like to see me coming,” he joked.

"My little terrier, Madge, she went at Christmas, but again, lovely that they got back to Ireland which is their favourite place in the world.

“When I used to bring them back to London, they looked at you, kind of going, 'We know you have a better house than this, we were just there'."

Mr Norton also expressed his sympathies for young people who are unable to socialise during the pandemic.

"It's young people I feel sorry for because I'm quite happy to sit in and stare at a wall. If you are young...your whole life is geared around the weekend and your friends and it was lovely weather, of course they were out... it was hard and it was stressful,” he said.

However, he said that he had a “gorgeous summer” in West Cork after escaping the British capital.

"It was lovely. I had such a gorgeous summer. London was quite stressful so as soon as I could I got out of there and quarantined for two weeks and never really stopped to be honest.

“You are in the middle of nowhere, you don't see anyone anyway. It has been lovely. It is things like having the dogs, the sea, and trees. They don't know that the world has gone to hell in a handbasket,” he explained.

