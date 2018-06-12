Drama on Love Island as surprise recoupling looms amid rifts

A recoupling looms on Love Island after the dramatic fallout between couple Adam Collard and Rosie Williams, and as a rivalry heated up between Eyal Booker and Alex George.

It was revealed in Tuesday’s episode of the reality dating programme that the contestants will have to take part in a last-minute recoupling – where they get to choose to remain in their current couples, or pick new partners – and that the girls will have the power.

However, Collard shared his concern over his future in the programme following his fight with Williams, which was prompted after she learned he had been talking about her behind her back while revealing his affections for newcomer Megan Barton Hanson. Love Island’s Adam Collard (ITV) Just a few days ago, Collard ditched former flame Kendall Rae Knight in favour of Williams, but in the latest broadcast, he confessed to camera in the beach hut that he was keen to slow things down with lawyer Williams.

He also expressed an interest in former stripper Barton Hanson, boldly asking her why she had not picked him for a date upon her arrival. Barton Hanson felt awkward about their chat and told Williams, who was horrified and confronted her partner later in front of their co-stars.

Rosie doing it for all the girls who've ever been played. 💪



Adam didn't see this one coming... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/muz0CuC8yX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2018 The following day, Williams appeared unsure of her future with Collard, and she said she was “single again”, but viewers saw her mulling over whether to choose him again in the recoupling, or island newcomer Charlie Frederick. Elsewhere, Booker and George – who have both shown an interest in Barton Hanson – shared heated words after Booker passionately kissed her, right in front of A&E doctor George.

GAAAAAAH! Alex's face in the background. 😩 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lRsZQt03Es — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2018 Barton Hanson had been torn over who to pick for the recoupling, as she admitted to liking both Booker and George for different reasons. And unlucky-in-love George was notably angry with Booker’s tactics, which he called “desperate”.

George told his rival: “I always think, treat people how you want to be treated.”

Booker insisted his actions were not “malicious”.

Someone had to say it... 🤷 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Io9sdIuOSF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2018 The dramatic episode also saw Niall Aslam leave the villa for “personal reasons”. Aslam, who had been coupled with Georgia Steel, is unable to return to the programme, ITV confirmed. Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

Press Association