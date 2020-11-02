Drama erupts among Ireland's event organisers amid huge upset over €5m grant allocation

Veteran producer Robert C Kelly has said he “deeply resents” claims that he’s not entitled to a €400,000 share of Minister Catherine Martin’s €5m live performance support scheme because he is Scottish.

Drama has erupted behind-the-scenes in the live entertainment industry after several producers and promoters were left disappointed at not having their applications for funding green-lighted.

Question marks had been raised on this afternoon’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 over where Mr Kelly pays his taxes and the fact that he was of Scottish nationality.

One of Kelly’s companies, Jendagi Productions Limited is listed to an address in Glasgow while a separate firm, Jendagi Ltd Is listed to an address in Dublin 17 – which is the firm that was green-lighted for the funding.

Read More

The producer, who has confirmed there will be a panto in Limerick this Christmas, told independent.ie that he utterly rejects claims that he doesn’t pay his taxes in Ireland.

“My phone started exploding but I understand that Alan Hughes said that because I’m Scottish, it might be unfair that I’m getting the grant. Jendagi, my Irish company has been around for a very long time. We do a lot of theatre in Ireland, far, far more than Alan Hughes does. We've been doing the panto in Limerick, which we started from ground zero since 2012,” he said.

“I was aggrieved at being attacked like that because this is a time for the industry to stand together and try to get the industry back to work. It’s not a time for us to be tearing each other apart.

“One of the assertions I was told was made on Joe Duffy was that I turn up once a year and do panto. That is completely and utterly false. I would play every single theatre from 200 seats venue at the Moate every year to the Bord Gáis Theatre every year. I am a prolific Irish producer. I may have a Scottish accent and I may lie in Glasgow but I operate fully under the laws of the State and pay my taxes in the state.”

He added that with the exception of his UK sound operator, most of the cast and crew that he uses every year are Irish.

“I deeply resent the suggestion that I should in some way not get that money because I’m Scottish, I don’t think that’s fair. This is a good news story and it’s being destroyed unnecessarily,” he said.

“What is important is that we get these freelancers back to work. People don’t even realise the devastation the shutdown has caused in our industry. People are literally living hand-to-mouth.”

However, it may be curtains for one of Ireland's longest-running panto's after Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick were passed over for funding from the €5m Live Performance Support Scheme.

He and his partner have been successfully running the annual festive show over two decades and he said he’s “heartbroken” after their application was rejected by the Department of Arts & Culture.

“I have to say, we are heartbroken,” he told independent.ie.

“We have 22 years of putting up our own money and never had a grant, we never got a penny from anyone and we didn’t even get an email to say that we had been refused.”

Comedian Pat Shortt, Aiken Promotions and the Olympia Theatre were among the recipients of the new €5m grant aimed at helping live events to be staged post-Covid.

A total of 58 applicants were successful in their application, with the initiative aimed at helping commercial venues, promoters and producers put on shows again.

But Hughes has questioned the selection process involved in allocating the grants.

“I felt like crying this morning. We're not a big company, we’re two lads from working class areas who put these shows on every year and feel so sorry for all our crew. We had everything, the whole cast and crew ready to go and we didn’t even get an email to say ‘We’re sorry you weren’t successful in the grant,'" he said.

Announced by Arts Minister Catherine Martin last September, the scheme is designed to provide employment opportunities in the entertainment sector, which employs over 35,000 people and has been decimated by the crisis.

To draw down the funding, paid invoices must be provided by all the companies involved but the Department may consider advanced payment under certain conditions.

Ireland also needs to be at Level 2 under the Living with Covid plan for events to start taking place again.

Online Editors