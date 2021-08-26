Dragons’ Den’s youngest recruit pictured in first-look image

Entrepreneur and author Steven Bartlett opts for more casual clothing as he makes his debut in a first-look image from the forthcoming series of Dragons’ Den.

Bartlett, 29, is pictured alongside returning Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies in the BBC One show’s exposed brick studio.

In contrast to his fellow judges, he eschews a shirt and jacket combination in favour of a open-necked t-shirt and leather boots.

Bartlett is joining the 19th series as the youngest Dragon in the history of the show.

He is the founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, which he set up from his bedroom in Manchester.

The university dropout went on to build The Social Chain and Media Chain, taking his company public aged 27, with a current market valuation of more than £300 million.

He left the business after six years to pursue other investment opportunities.

He released his debut book, Happy Sexy Millionaire, this year and also hosts a podcast titled The Diary Of A CEO.

Bartlett takes over from Tej Lalvani, chief executive of vitamin company Vitabiotics, who announced his departure earlier this year.

Filming on series 19 has finished and the show will return in the new year.