Dragons’ Den star offers spare room of London home to Ukrainian family

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has signed up to offer his home to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

The entrepreneur and author, 29, said he had applied to the Government sponsorship scheme and hoped to house refugees in the spare room of his home.

As part of the scheme, members of the public must provide accommodation for at least six months and will receive an optional tax-free monthly payment of £350.

I have a spare room at my home here in London so I’ve signed up to offer it to a Ukrainian family.



The £350 monthly fee for housing a refugee family will be donated to @decappeal who @DeborahMeaden recommended for their ongoing work in Ukraine.



Join me: https://t.co/JjO3AjwoIK pic.twitter.com/IjILWJ3w8r — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) March 18, 2022

Bartlett, the founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, said he would donate the money to the Disasters Emergency Committee, which is carrying out work in Ukraine.

Bartlett urged his followers to join him in applying to the scheme and shared a link.

I Would Like to Sponsor

Ukrainian Families in My Home.They Would Be Safe & Cared For.MANY PEOPLE IN MY POSITION NEED TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE.IF I WAS ALONE OR WITH MY CHILDREN,& WE WERE TRAUMATIZED,I WOULD

HOPE SOMEONE LIKE ME

TO TAKE CARE OF US. — Cher (@cher) March 18, 2022

He is the latest famous name, after Cher and Benedict Cumberbatch, to express an interest in housing Ukrainians who have left their country following the Russian invasion.

Bartlett set up The Social Chain from his bedroom in Manchester.

The university dropout went on to build The Social Chain and Media Chain businesses, taking his company public aged 27.

He left the business after six years to pursue other investment opportunities.