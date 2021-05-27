| 11°C Dublin

Drag queens walk the carpet at Death Drop’s West End reopening

Kemah Bob, Cheddar Gorgeous and Cheryl Hole posed for pictures.

Kemah Bob (left) and friends arriving for the gala performance of Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Stage stars and comedians turned out for the reopening gala performance of Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.

The show, subtitled The Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery, initially opened following the national lockdown in November 2020 but was promptly shut due to changing coronavirus restrictions.

Cheddar Gorgeous (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Cheddar Gorgeous (Yui Mok/PA)

Drag artists Kemah Bob, Cheddar Gorgeous and Cheryl Hole were among those who posed for pictures outside the venue.

The event was also attended by former Great British Bake Off contestant and columnist Michael Chakraverty and comedian Leo Reich.

Cheryl Hole (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Cheryl Hole (Yui Mok/PA)

Death Drop, a socially distanced murder mystery featuring a full drag cast, is described as a “rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery”.

The story follows 1980s pop star Shazza, whose fame has faded over the years, and Summer Raines, a glamorous American weathergirl living in London.

Attendees get their temperature checked (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Attendees get their temperature checked (Yui Mok/PA)

The capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with Covid-19 guidelines, with other measures including contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

