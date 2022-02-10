| 4.3°C Dublin

Dr Ranj Singh issues warning after being mugged following Brit Awards

The TV doctor shared a photo of his outfit and wristwatch on social media ahead of the night.

Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA) Expand

Close

Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA)

Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA)

Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Dr Ranj Singh has issued a warning to his followers after being mugged following a Brit Awards afterparty.

The TV doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, was robbed while walking to a taxi in London’s Soho on Tuesday night.

Writing on Twitter, he admitted feeling “angry” about the incident because the man had approached him as if he needed help.

He wrote: “I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine.”

Dr Ranj also shared a note with his followers in which he offered further details and a warning.

He said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could have been so much worse.

“I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe.”

Video of the Day

He concluded his message by adding: “Look out for each other peeps.”

Ahead of the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, Dr Ranj had shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo on his outfit, an Alexander McQueen suit, and his wristwatch.

He wrote: “OMG! I’m SO EXCITED because tonight I get to go to THE BRIT AWARDS!! I’ve never been before and have always watched from home and had massive FOMO!”

Dr Ranj regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning as a resident doctor and starred on Strictly in 2018 paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, where he was the sixth contestant eliminated.

Most Watched

Privacy