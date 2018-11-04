Dr Ranj Singh has said he has a new best friend in his Strictly Come Dancing partner Janette Manrara.

Dr Ranj Singh has said he has a new best friend in his Strictly Come Dancing partner Janette Manrara.

Dr Ranj: I’m lucky to have had Janette as my partner

The doctor posted a touching video on social media thanking the dancer after the pair were eliminated from the BBC competition on Sunday.

He said he was felt lucky to have been teamed with Manrara and that although he was sad to leave the dancefloor, he was returning to hospital with some “incredible memories”.

I just want to say THANKS to everyone (especially my @jmanrara)! I have loved every single minute of it... and am so grateful for it all! Thank you thank you thank you! 😘@bbcstrictly #teamraja ❤️ pic.twitter.com/II71Q7aMZk — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) November 4, 2018

“Sadly our journey has come to an end but I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who has supported us and voted for us,” he said in the video shared on Twitter.

“Without you we couldn’t have done this, so thank you all so so much.

“The biggest thanks goes to my partner Janette. I could not have asked for a better dance partner – she’s now become one of my best friends.

“I absolutely adore her. She is an incredible dancer, she’s an amazing person and I am lucky to have had her as my partner.”

Blowing a kiss, he said: “That’s for you Janette.”

Dr Ranj went on: “I’m glad we went out on a high.

“I loved our routine, I loved our dance. It was one of my favourites and I gave it everything I had.

“But for now it’s back to the day job, back to hospital, back to doing This Morning, and I get to take with me some incredible memories which I will cherish forever. So thank you.”

Dr Ranj and Manrara received their marching orders after losing out to Charles Venn and Karen Clifton in the dance-off.

Press Association