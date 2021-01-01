Dr Alex George wants meeting with PM about mental health education

Dr Alex George has called on his followers to help him secure a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about mental health education in schools.

The former Love Island contestant and A&E doctor has been campaigning for better support following the death of his younger brother Llyr.

The 19-year-old, who was due to attend medical school, killed himself in July after suffering mental health issues.

Writing on Instagram, Dr George said: “My number one goal is to help bring meaningful change to mental health education at schools across the UK. I want to meet with the PM @borisjohnsonuk and members of the cabinet to make this happen. I will be relentless on this mission. I will need all of your support to make this happen.”

He also detailed his goals for 2021 including: “To realise my dream of seeing my book published. I have always struggled with my writing, I never thought I could do this. I am nearly there.”

He added: “I want to live my life as much as I possibly can. This year has pushed me to the edge at times, what I have learnt most is how precious life actually is. I want to take every opportunity and live. Thanks everyone, here is to 2021.”

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. I lost my little brother to suicide this year. Itâs time we change mental health education at schools. I want to meet PM @BorisJohnson to discuss change. Please RT to make this happen 💙 #MentalHealthMatters — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) January 1, 2021

George appeared on ITV reality programme Love Island in 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic he has documented his experience working in the healthcare system on social media.

In December, he shared a photo of himself heading to work in hospital during the “tough” first Christmas since his brother’s death.

He said: “Although I can’t be at home with my family, which is tough for the first Christmas without Llyr, I do feel a sense of purpose coming here today.

“In many ways these guys are my family too.”

He asked his followers to “raise a glass at dinner today to those who are no longer with us as well as to each other, for being so incredibly strong this year”.

