Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith & Ozark’s Laura Linney spotted in Dublin hotel

Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith and Ozark’s Laura Linney have been spotted out and about in Dublin’s Merrion Hotel on Friday.

The actors, who are co-starring alongside Kathy Bates in a movie set partly in Dublin, were spotted enjoying dinner in the five-star hotel.

Smith (87) was spotted dining in The Merrion Hotel on Friday evening, and a source told Independent.ie that the food went down a treat. The Essex native has a glittering acting career spanning eight decades, starring in over 60 films, 70 plays and countless TV shows.

Linney (58) has an acting career that began in the early 90s and has landed major roles in motion pictures and TV shows. Linney’s role as chaotic Wendy Byrde in Netflix’s Ozark has earned much critical acclaim.

The actors are thought to be in Dublin to film scenes of The Miracle Club alongside Kathy Bates, a movie based on three Irish women who travel to Lourdes.

The Miracle Club will be directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, of Ordinary Decent Criminal and December Bride fame. The movie was due to begin filming in April 2021 but no release date has been put forward as of yet.

Bates previously told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show that the trio were “very excited” to visit Ireland to film.

“The only catch is we have to learn working-class Dublin circa 1970s accents. So, that's going to be quite difficult. I suspect there's going to be plenty of Irish actresses with their knives out, waiting for us to make a misstep.”

The stars dined in The Garden Room restaurant of the five-star hotel and chose from a menu including sole, seabream, duck, steak, lamb and salmon.




















