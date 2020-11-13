‘Don’t stand too close to the kerb,’ ‘Fair City’ fans shout out to actor who plays Paul Brennan

Fair City, Eps 1036 TX - Thursday 12th November, 2020 Donal gets the knife in before he goes L-R Yates - Nigel Mercier Donal - David Heap Paul - Tony Tormey

He has starred in Fair City for 31 years now as Paul Brennan and Tony Tormey says “there is no other gig like it”.

The actor is relishing being back to work at the centre of an explosive story line which has kept fans on the edge of their seats this week.

There has been a huge social media reaction to the plot line which saw Paul being shoved off a balcony – and the revelation that it was Donal Maher (David Heap) who did it is now being played out.

“It was great, the public reaction was great,” the Dubliner told Independent.ie.

The plotline has been a ratings hit for RTé’s long-running soap, which saw production stop on April 12 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was finally able to return to screens on September 6.

“When we came back on screen, people were saying, ‘welcome back’ as if they have seen an old friend. It was just some kind of normality,” said Tony.

He is the longest standing member of cast, having played the role of Carrigstown bad boy since 1989. “There is no other gig like it.”

His character could never be described as boring.

“I have to make sure that I don’t get too complacent with him," said Tony of his alter ego Paul Brennan. “He has to be interesting. There would be nothing worse than having a character that people like but does nothing.

“Paul takes control of the storyline which is great for me as an actor. I put my bit in, the writers put their bit in and the storyline all comes together and it works, you know,” he said.

Like many people, with Christmas coming, Tony is waiting to see what restrictions will be in place.

“Hopefully, it will be family oriented, and we will all be able to see each other,” said Tony whose mother is 88 years of age.

The actor gets lots of recognition when he is out and about and shouts of “Paul”.

"It’s not so bad here where I live, because people are used to me. It’s kind of as you go outside the area. It is great fun, especially with the storyline, people are shouting, ‘Don’t stand too close to that kerb!’ All that kind of thing.”

However, he admits that while it is "fantastic" to be 'back’ in Carrigstown, it is very odd filming during this era of Covid restrictions as he doesn’t get to see as many of his castmates as before.



“You see the people that you are working with, that bubble. I saw the two lads who play my sons, and David Heap (who plays Maher).

“We are not allowed inside each other’s dressing rooms so you had to stand outside in the cold and rain running lines.

“You are in the day you are doing your story and you don’t see anybody else.

"Your costume is hermetically sealed. When you finish, you take it off and you have to hang it up in each bag and seal it up again. So it just takes time and everything is much slower.”

Tony was in one of the first scenes ever broadcast of the soap. “The great thing about the gig is it allows you do other stuff as well. You are able to dip in and out whether it be radio, a small part in a movie or another TV show, or stage."

He said that he would love to take to the stage again. He performed in the 24 Hour Plays: Dublin the annual fundraising event in aid of Dublin Youth Theatre last year in the Abbey Theatre, and that gave him the urge to get back into it again.

“What a pleasure it would be to be standing on a stage now and having people applaud you for a performance you put on, to see all those people sitting there in front of you," he said after what he described as a tough year for the arts. “Wouldn’t that be fantastic?”

Meanwhile, he has been brightening up the days of some nursing home residents.

“Friends of friends are sending me requests saying, ‘My mother is in a nursing home...’ And they want me to send a message on the phone, and they love the whole thing of Paul talking to them. So that is great to be able to do that, and they get a great kick of out of it.

“They see me in my front room saying, ‘How’s it going and that kind of stuff,” he added.

Online Editors