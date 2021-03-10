Don’t be fooled — provocateur Piers Morgan knows exactly what he is doing in Meghan Markle row

You might be familiar with the phrase, ‘God grant me the confidence of a mediocre man’. Well, here’s another one for the time that’s in it: ‘God save us from the sensitivity of a mediocre man’.

After ‘telling it like it is’ for as long as anyone can remember, professional blowhard Piers Morgan finally blew a gasket on live TV.

Since Meghan Markle reportedly ‘ghosted’ him (something he mentioned in a Late Late Show appearance in 2018), he has waged what can only be described as a one-man hate campaign on the former actress. Rarely a day has gone by where Morgan hasn’t offered up a nasty character assassination on Markle, in print or on screen.

Things came to a head when Morgan was witheringly dismissive of Markle’s admission that she had contemplated suicide in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The largely uncontested diatribe on Monday, with Susanna Reid looking impartial/detached beside him (or perhaps just biding her time), was just another day at the GMB office.

Uncontested, that is, until Tuesday, when on-air colleague Alex Beresford observed, in rather diplomatic terms: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

"She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her…”

Nothing that Piers himself hasn’t mentioned time and time again. But this supposed provocation saw Morgan stand up and walk off the set: “OK, I’m done with this… sorry, no… sorry, can’t do this…”

A statement from ITV later revealed that “Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.”

Now, all of this may look like a fit of pique, a hissy fit, and a fully grown man throwing his toys out of the pram. If it looked that way to you, well, you haven’t been paying enough attention. Because this is a man, a contrarian and provocateur of several years’ standing, who knows exactly what he’s doing.

Yesterday, Morgan’s name was trending on Twitter worldwide; no mean feat in a week when everyone and their mother had been talking about Meghan.

There has been mention of ‘falling on his own sword’, and much talk of reserving his right to have an ‘unpopular’ opinion and to air it.

Morgan is describing himself as some sort of sacrificial lamb, who is willing to lose his job to give two fingers to the snowflakes and the ‘wokerati’ and articulate what thousands are too wary of doing openly.

He doesn’t seem to care much whether his cruel opinions might cause collateral damage on the way — Meghan Markle might not see him dismiss her suicidal thoughts, though your suicidal friend is very likely to — because he is that most noble thing in the culture wars: A Teller of Uncomfortable Truths.

It’s an astonishing sleight of hand, to turn a personal grudge against someone into a mass debate on cancel culture.

The fact is, Morgan and his contrarian, bigoted, misogynistic views are never going to be without a sizeable platform for long.

As long as there is a sense of tribalism, where we have to take a side on absolutely everything, Piers Morgan and his ilk will remain in clover.

There are too many people that believe he is a supporter of free speech (though not, perhaps, Alex Beresford’s free speech, ho hum). You call it ‘offensive’.

He calls it ‘taking the snowflakes to account’. Once he keeps doing that in his usual blustery, OTT way... well, he should be just fine.

Celtic Tiger photocall scene looks a lot less funny in the rearview mirror

Vogue Williams has always been able to poke fun at herself, and this week, she took to Instagram to present some her modelling ‘highlights’ from the Celtic Tiger era.

Like many a young Irish woman at that time, Williams hit the photocall circuit with gusto and was photographed promoting any number of product launches and causes.

The way it worked was that a coterie of models — among them, Pippa O’Connor, Rosanna Davison, Georgia Salpa and Daniella Moyles — were photographed in public, either in dubious costume (a giant inhaler for Asthma Week, a huge daffodil for the Irish Cancer Society, you get the gist) or in a bikini.

Vogue promotes the launch of Counter restaurant in Dublin in 2011. Photo: James Horan/Collins

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vogue promotes the launch of Counter restaurant in Dublin in 2011. Photo: James Horan/Collins

These pictures would often wend their way onto the pages of Irish tabloids.

Back then, the Irish had what seemed like a collective affection, not to mention a grudging respect, for the women game and hardy enough to brave the Baltic temperatures in a barely-there outfit. And it seemed like a win-win. The brands got coverage; the models advanced their careers.

Yet 15 or so years on, these photos seem to land differently. Where I once saw a confident woman in a light-hearted scenario, now I see a brand piggybacking on a

woman’s nearly naked body (metaphorically, of course) to sell their business.

Thanks to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, we’re starting to see the Noughties as a time that wasn’t very kind to young, beautiful women.

Those giant asthma inhalers don’t look quite so funny any more.

Try not to Snow on anyone else’s baby parade

I learned a new term this week: ‘concern trolling’ — when someone expresses concern about something while getting to peddle their own prejudices.

Case in point: broadcaster Jon Snow, who has welcomed his first baby with his academic wife Precious Lunga, at the age of 73.

Broadcaster Jon Snow with his wife Precious Lunga

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Broadcaster Jon Snow with his wife Precious Lunga

The reaction predictably went a bit ‘won’t someone think of the child’, with many fretting that Snow’s son runs the risk of growing up without knowing his father.

Here’s a thought. Snow’s age isn’t bothering him. Just try being a bit happy for Snow instead as he embraces fatherhood. It’ll do your blood pressure the world of good.