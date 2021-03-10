| 12.8°C Dublin

Don’t be fooled — provocateur Piers Morgan knows exactly what he is doing in Meghan Markle row

The professional blowhard wasn’t just throwing his toys out of the pram when he stormed off Good Morning Britain – he's fully aware that his contrarian, bigoted, misogynistic views won’t be without a sizeable platform for long

Contrarian: Piers Morgan storms off set during a Good Morning Britain discussion about the Duchess of Sussex. Photo by ITV/PA

Close

Tanya Sweeney

You might be familiar with the phrase, ‘God grant me the confidence of a mediocre man’. Well, here’s another one for the time that’s in it: ‘God save us from the sensitivity of a mediocre man’.

After ‘telling it like it is’ for as long as anyone can remember, professional blowhard Piers Morgan finally blew a gasket on live TV.

Since Meghan Markle reportedly ‘ghosted’ him (something he mentioned in a Late Late Show appearance in 2018), he has waged what can only be described as a one-man hate campaign on the former actress. Rarely a day has gone by where Morgan hasn’t offered up a nasty character assassination on Markle, in print or on screen.

