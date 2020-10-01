Don Gilet to reprise Lucas Johnson role in EastEnders

Don Gilet is to reprise his role as Lucas Johnson in EastEnders.

The actor first starred in the BBC soap in 2008, with his last appearance coming in 2016.

His return will see Lucas reunite with ex-wife Denise Fox, who is played by Diane Parish.

Denise was previously framed for murder by Lucas, who had in fact committed the crime himself.

Lucas, who also tried to fake Denise’s suicide, was later jailed.

Gilet said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be asked to breathe life once again into such a complex, controversial and divisive character but, most importantly, to have another opportunity to work alongside one of the UK’s finest actors, Diane Parish.

“I feel blessed.”

Don Gilet is returning to Walford as one of E20âs most notorious bad guys, Lucas Johnson, later in the year. Four years after he left The Square his comeback is set to cause shockwaves amongst the residents. Has his time inside done him any good? #EastEnders #BigReturn pic.twitter.com/eAiJmQASom — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 1, 2020

Lucas will return to the BBC One soap later this year.

EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said: “Bringing back Don to the square has been on our wish list for some time now as there’s definitely some unfinished business with Lucas and he certainly hasn’t let Denise go.

“His reign of terror put him firmly up there with Walford’s biggest villains and I can’t wait for audiences to watch his return unfold.”

Gilet has also starred in Holby City, Silent Witness and Doctor Who.

PA Media