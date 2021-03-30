Dominic West to portray Prince Charles in final two seasons of ‘The Crown’

Dominic West is set to take on the role of Prince Charles for the final two seasons of the hit show. Photo: PA Media.

Dominic West has been named as the next man to portray Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

West, who has featured in hugely successful shows such ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Affair’, was linked to the role last year but Josh O’Connor - who played Charles in previous seasons - has confirmed he would be handing the reins to West.

O’Connor, who told GQ that playing Prince Charles “brought me a lot of joy”, said he became an actor to play many different roles and that it was “‘lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West’”.

Read More

Read More

O’Connor won a Golden Globe for portrayal of Prince Charles and said he would laugh his head off if Dominic West were to approach him for advice on playing the character.

“But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off. I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!'".

Netflix hasn’t confirmed that West will play Charles but a whole host of actors have been for the upcoming season.

Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman to play the Queen, Lesley Manville will assume the role of Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

There is no release date for the upcoming season of the hit show but filming is expected to begin this year with a return to our screens expected in 2022.

The portrayal of the Royal Family broke streaming records last year when Nielsen's streaming rankings showed viewers watching 3.36 billion minutes of the show from Nov 16-22.

‘The Crown’ has landed six Golden Globes in total.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors