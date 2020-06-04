Dominic Cummings’ Brexit drama in the running for TV Bafta

A drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings has been nominated for a TV Bafta.

Brexit: The Uncivil War, which is up for best single drama, told the story of the controversial, data-driven political campaign for Brexit.

Playwright James Graham, who penned the political thriller, later said Sherlock star Cumberbatch focused on finding “the humanity” in the role.

“He met Dominic, I think they got on really well,” Graham said.

“Benedict’s absolute obsession all the way through was to make sure that it wasn’t too one-sided.

“That the film wasn’t blaming him.”

Cumberbatch was vocal before the referendum in his opposition to Brexit.

The drama, set in the run-up to the EU referendum, explored the “myriad tactics employed to swing one of the most surprising referendum results in living memory”.

The nomination comes after the controversy over Mr Cummings’ trip, from London to Durham, with his wife and child during lockdown.

Boris Johnson faced Tory fury over the actions of his senior aide.

But TV executives have dismissed the idea of turning that row into a small screen drama, just yet.

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, recently told Radio Times magazine: “I think it’s a bit soon.

“The best stories about this period will be told when we have a bit of distance.”

Brexit: The Uncivil War also has a nomination for best director, in the fiction category, for Toby Haynes.

PA Media