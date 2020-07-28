Dominant display by Netflix in 2020 Emmy nominations

Netflix dominated its rival HBO in the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has dominated its rival HBO in the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The Emmys are the most prestigious honours in US TV and see the major platforms go head-to-head for supremacy.

During Tuesday’s virtual announcement ceremony, streaming giant Netflix scored a record-breaking 160 nominations, compared with HBO’s 107.

It is the second time Netflix, once seen as a disruptive presence in the industry but now a vital part of the ecosystem, has bested HBO.

It ended HBO’s 17-year Emmy nomination domination in 2018 in what was seen by many as a historic moment.

Twelve months ago HBO regained its crown, thanks largely to the swansong of Game Of Thrones, but with the fantasy epic finishing, the door was open for Netflix to pull back ahead.

It was not all bad news for HBO. Its drama Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any show.

Netflix’s most recognised programmes included Ozark with 18, The Crown with 13 and Hollywood with 12.

Amazon Prime Video scored 30 nominations, Disney+ 19 and Apple TV+ 18.

PA Media