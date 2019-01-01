Doctor Who viewers unimpressed with Brexit reference

Doctor Who fans were less than impressed at an apparent Brexit joke being added to the programme’s New Year’s Day special.

Doctor Who fans were less than impressed at an apparent Brexit joke being added to the programme’s New Year’s Day special.

The one-off episode on Tuesday saw the Time Lord (Jodie Whittaker) call the Unified Intelligence Taskforce (UNIT), which looked into threats to the planet, for help with a Dalek.

However, it turned out that operations were on hold “following financial disputes and subsequent funding withdrawal by the UK’s major international partners”, leading the Doctor to exclaim: “We’re on our own!”

Many viewers failed to see the funny side of the gag.

“The fact that they basically wrote out UNIT just for the sake of a Brexit joke is why I hate this current era of #DoctorWho,” said one person on Twitter.

The fact that they basically wrote out UNIT just for the sake of a Brexit joke is why I hate this current era of #DoctorWho — Lee Hayman リー・ヘイマン (@HEELHayman) January 1, 2019

“So tuned into #DoctorWho in time for a presumed dig at Brexit “funding withdrawn by International partners”. Off you go… Well done #BBC. You have additionally ruined New Years Eve with your anti-Brexit bollocks right up until midnight and what I was looking forward to today,” fumed another.

So tuned into #DoctorWho in time for a presumed dig at Brexit "funding withdrawn by International partners". 🤦‍♂️

Off you go...

Well done #BBC. You have additionally ruined New Years Eve with your anti-Brexit bollocks right up until midnight and what I was looking forward to today. — Thomas Evans (Follow Back Pro Democracy #FBPD) (@ThomasEvansSDP) January 1, 2019

One tweeted: “#DoctorWho wtf I can’t believe they had a dig at brexit during that episode.”

#DoctorWho wtf I can’t believe they had a dig at brexit during that episode. I take it back that is single handedly one of the worst doctor who episodes ever. — James Fraser (@JamesFr12519760) January 1, 2019

Another asked: “Did we really just lose UNIT for the sake of a Brexit/austerity joke?

“Bloody hell, #DoctorWho. Because it would have been perfectly consistent for UNIT to have their arses kicked by a Dalek. It’s been that way since 1972.”

Did we really just lose UNIT for the sake of a Brexit/austerity joke? Bloody hell, #DoctorWho. Because it would have been perfectly consistent for UNIT to have their arses kicked by a Dalek. It's been that way since 1972. — J.G. Moore (@JGMooreWriter) January 1, 2019

Doctor Who returns for a new series in 2020.

Press Association