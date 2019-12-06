Doctor Who star talks about ‘terrifying and dangerous’ filming moment

Jodie Whittaker has told of a “terrifying” experience she had on the set of Doctor Who, adding that she “could have died”.

The actress, the first female Time Lord in the sci-fi series, said the incident happened while they were filming in South Africa.

She told The Graham Norton show: “Unbeknownst to me, the crew was filming a huge sac spider, and no-one told me how terrifying and dangerous it was, and it crawled down my face and inside my costume – I absolutely bricked it and can’t repeat what I said.

“I found out after that I could have died! It was horrific.”

The 12th series of Doctor Who returns to screens on January 1 with a two-part episode. Guest stars in the forthcoming series include Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry.

The Broadchurch star, who is the 13th Doctor, also told Norton: “It’s an interesting thing and it’s all over the world and you have this weird narcissism thing where you think everyone is watching you. The most embarrassing thing happened to me yesterday on the Tube.

“I was standing on the platform with my empty reusable cup and an elderly gentleman walked towards me and put his arm into my space and I was like ‘What are you doing?’ He said sorry and explained he was trying to put some money in my cup! He had no idea who I was!”

Other guests on Norton’s red sofa this week include Hollywood stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart, Sir Michael Palin and singer Harry Styles.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday night at 10.40pm.

