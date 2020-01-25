Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker: I believe in aliens

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has said she “100%” believes in aliens.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has said she “100%” believes in aliens.

The actress, who plays extraterrestrial being the Doctor in the hit sci-fi series, said that “it can’t just be us” in the universe.

Whittaker told The Guardian: “I’m agnostic. I’m spiritual and believe in the energy of beings. And I believe in aliens, 100%.

Beyond our linear time and history and galaxy, there has to be life in a way that maybe we can’t even pinpoint as life.

“I mean, it can’t just be us. I don’t know if we’ve had contact, but we are aliens to someone.”

She added: “Beyond our linear time and history and galaxy, there has to be life in a way that maybe we can’t even pinpoint as life.”

The actress, who has risen to international fame since becoming the first woman to have the starring role in Doctor Who, has also said that she can travel on public transport without being spotted.

Whittaker told The Observer: “I can walk down the road and no-one looks twice at me. I’ve got zero presence in my real life.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (Alan Clarke/BBC)

“I can get on the bus and tube without anyone batting an eyelid.

“If you’ve got a hat and earphones and you stand like every other person on the tube, you just blend in.”

Whittaker, 37, recently confirmed that she will remain as the Doctor for a third series.

She told US magazine Entertainment Weekly: “Yes, I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say (I don’t know) because it would be a massive lie.”

She added: “I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Whittaker is currently starring in her second series of Doctor Who.

PA Media