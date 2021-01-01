Doctor Who New Year special is an ’emotional’ watch, says showrunner

Jodie Whittaker in the Doctor Who New Year special (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall has said the show’s New Year special is an emotional watch.

Revolution Of The Daleks airs on January 1.

“It’s very emotional. I think we’ve all been in tears watching it,” executive producer Chibnall said.

“It’s a really important mix of a special, where you get lots of thrills, lots of spills, lots of humour, lots of Dalek and lots of emotion.”

Expand Close Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and the Daleks (James Pardon/BBC Studios) BBC Studios/James Pardon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and the Daleks (James Pardon/BBC Studios)

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who joined the cast of the BBC One programme in 2018 in Jodie Whittaker’s first full series as the Doctor, leave in the special episode.

“It’s hard, but we don’t shy away from what it means for this family to have its final moments together and it’s emotional off screen,” said Chibnall.

“I hope it feels like a good send-off for those two characters, whatever happens to them.”

Chibnall also said he is not short of requests from actors wanting to play monsters in the sci-fi drama.

“Everybody wants to be a monster,” he said. “People go ‘Can I be a monster?’ – until you say ‘Well, it’s four hours in make-up every day’.”

– Revolution Of The Daleks airs on BBC One at 6.45pm on New Year’s Day

PA Media