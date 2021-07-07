| 17°C Dublin

Do the right thing: Spike Lee calls out state of US race relations

French-Canadian singer Mylene Farmer, French actress Melanie Laurent, Spike Lee, French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, Austrian director Jessica Hausner and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. Photo: Valery Hache/ AFP

DIRECTOR Spike Lee yesterday denounced the state of race relations in the US – three decades after he shook audiences in Cannes with films on bigotry and violence, drawing parallels with the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Oscar-winner Lee, the first Black person to head up the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, said little had progressed since Do The Right Thing premiered on the French Riviera in 1989. The film was a Brooklyn-based tale of spiralling racial tensions and police brutality.

“When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd, murdere d, lynched... you would think, you would hope that thirty-some motherf***ing years later Black people would stop being hunted down like animals,” Lee told press in Cannes, where the festival is about to kick off.

