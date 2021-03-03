DJ Clara Amfo made into Barbie for International Women’s Day

Broadcaster Clara Amfo is being made into a Barbie doll ahead of International Women’s Day.

The BBC Radio One DJ and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 36, has had a doll made in her likeness to honour her work as a vocal advocate for racial equality, as she becomes as Barbie role model.

Barbie is celebrating female role models as part of its work to close the “dream gap” – the point when young girls are said to begin to doubt they are as capable as boys.

Expand Close Paul / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul

Stars including world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, model Adwoa Aboah and boxer Nicola Adams have all previously been turned into Barbie “Sheroes” since 2015.

Amfo, from Kingston upon Thames in London, said: “I have been lucky enough to experience some really special moments in my professional life and to say that I am honoured to be named a Barbie role model would be an understatement.

“There is so much power in being able to see yourself reflected positively in the world as an adult and it’s even more potent as a child.

“That power and the confidence that comes with it should only be protected and amplified. For me, having this doll represents the infinite possibility that I believe we all have a right to and my only wish it that it will do the same for anyone who sees her.”

Expand Close Clara Amfo holding a Barbie doll created in her likenessPhoto: Michael Bowles for Mattel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clara Amfo holding a Barbie doll created in her likenessPhoto: Michael Bowles for Mattel

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Amfo made a speech about anti-racism live on air that was widely praised and shared online.

She also appeared on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue last year as one of 40 activists described as “The Faces of Hope”.

Amfo and Barbie have also partnered with grassroots London project Milk Honey Bees, a space where young black woman and girls can take part in creative and one-to-one group projects.

Barbie has made a donation to a creative writing project and has also created a video shining a light on Milk Honey Bees and its projects.

PA Media