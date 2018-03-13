Diversity’s Perri wins Celebrity Bake Off as ‘appalling’ Nick Hewer entertains

Kiely, who rose to fame with his signature afro and backflips as part of the Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe, wooed judges with an impressive three bakes.

He beat Countdown host Hewer, comedian and actor Rufus Hound and singer Stacey Solomon to the sought-after prize in the Stand Up To Cancer special.

A baking task has been set for @Nick_Hewer, but can he fire up the oven in time? The Countdown is on. #GBBO for @StandUp2C. Tonight. 8pm. @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/36sM7pjiOj — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 13, 2018

Meanwhile Hewer was labelled the “most appalling baker” by judge Prue Leith and was forced to re-start his showstopper challenge twice.