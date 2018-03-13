Entertainment

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Diversity’s Perri wins Celebrity Bake Off as ‘appalling’ Nick Hewer entertains

Hewer won over a number of fans on social media with his efforts.

Perri Kiely of dance troupe Diversity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
By Press Association Reporter

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely was named star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer as Nick Hewer failed to impress.

Kiely, who rose to fame with his signature afro and backflips as part of the Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe, wooed judges with an impressive three bakes.

He beat Countdown host Hewer, comedian and actor Rufus Hound and singer Stacey Solomon to the sought-after prize in the Stand Up To Cancer special.

Meanwhile Hewer was labelled the “most appalling baker” by judge Prue Leith and was forced to re-start his showstopper challenge twice.

However the former Apprentice star won over a number of fans on social media with his efforts.

@ManfordStu wrote Hewer “should have his own baking show” on Twitter, adding: “hilarious”.

@Stan_stark3 tweeted: “@Nick_Hewer you have made my night, I’m in hysterics.”

Denise Smith posted: “@Nick_Hewer – absolute ledge! Not laughed so much for the longest time.”

@Fornagainst called for Hewer to replace judge Paul Hollywood, adding: “so funny”.

– Great British Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special returns next Tuesday.

Press Association

