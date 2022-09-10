Disney’s Disenchanted trailer: first glimpse of Wicklow in new movie

The first trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2007 Disney hit Enchanted, which was filmed in Enniskerry during summer last year.

The Wicklow-based set of Disenchanted became an attraction in its own right, after the big-budget Hollywood production took over the town.

Expand Close Enniskerry was transformed during the filming of 'Disenchanted' in 2021. / Facebook

Enniskerry was transformed during the filming of 'Disenchanted' in 2021.

It wrapped in August 2021, but producers had to reshoot some scenes last March in Buckinghamshire due to a “mixed reception at a test screening.”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram account, Adam Shankman wrote: “Well, here ya go! Meet the first teaser trailer for Disenchanted! Welcome to my world and Enjoy!!!”

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reprised their roles as the fairytale’s lead characters, Giselle and Robert Philips. The film also boasted an impressive supporting cast, with James Marsden playing the overly-effusive King Edward, while Maya Rudolph stars the devious villain Malvina Monroe.

The official synopsis for ‘Disenchanted’ reads: "Fifteen years after the events of the first film, Giselle moves with Robert and Morgan to the suburb of Monroeville, where she's faced with juggling the challenges that come with a new home and discovering what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

Multi-Oscar nominee Adams previously told the Tonight Show that the sequel will feature “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing”.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s, and now I'm not in my 20s," she said.

"It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.’”

Enniskerry was transformed into a Disney a wonderland for the film, but parts of the village, including is distinct square, are clearly recognisable in the new trailer.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant announced November 24, which is Thanksgiving in America, as the film’s release-date.