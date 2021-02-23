| 11.4°C Dublin

Disney+ were right to caution and not censor The Muppet Show episodes

Pat Stacey

Leaving the shows as they were made, while identifying them as products of their time, credits viewers with some intelligence

Spike Milligan causes mayhem for the Newsman during one of the less contentious moments from his appearance on The Muppet Show, originally shown in 1979 Expand

Spike Milligan causes mayhem for the Newsman during one of the less contentious moments from his appearance on The Muppet Show, originally shown in 1979

Disney+ began streaming The Muppet Show on Friday, the first time the late Jim Henson’s beloved comedy-variety show, which ran for five seasons, has been available in its entirety in any format.

It’s also the first time select episodes of The Muppet Show have come with a content disclaimer. Disney+ has prefaced 18 of the shows with the following advisory warning: “This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

