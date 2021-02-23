Disney+ launches its Star streaming service today – here’s what you need to know

People are spending more time than ever before watching TV, playing games on consoles or binge-watching the latest series everybody is talking about.

And the menu just got a whole lot bigger with the news that Disney+ has launched its Star streaming service today.

Independent.ie has laid out the details of the latest streaming service to hit our screens.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a streaming service, just like Netflix or Amazon Prime, that was launched in November 2019. It has since emerged as a major competitor to the two largest streaming services with offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel movies, Star Wars and National Geographic. It has now expanded its offering with Star, which has launched today.

Do existing customers have to pay more for Star?

No. It will be included in your monthly or yearly subscription price. For new customers, a Disney+ subscription will cost €8.99 per month or €89.99 for a yearly subscription.

What is Star adding to the Disney+ package?

In addition to hundreds of movies belonging to the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Disney+ also housed every episode of The Simpsons and many other shows and National Geographic features and series.

Star will add a more ‘grown-up’ element to the Disney streaming offering with series such as: Grey’s Anatomy, 24, The X Files, Lost, Family Guy, Bones, Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Revenge, Scrubs and Atlanta, among others.

Movies that will be added to the platform include: Deadpool 1&2, Die Hard 2 & 3, Moulin Rouge, Borat, Braveheart, Cocktail, High Fidelity, Independence Day, The Thin Red Line and Veronica Guerin.

Star will also include the original series Big Sky, by Big Little Lies and The Undoing’s David E Kelley, about the search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

It will also include Love, Victor, which is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon, and follows a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery as he struggles with his sexual orientation.

Any extra features?

It is worth noting parental control options will be available as the Disney+ content broadens today. Parents will be able to set their own content ratings and protect viewer profiles with a PIN, to make sure everyone in the family can enjoy the entertainment that's right for them.

With additional reporting from PA.

Online Editors