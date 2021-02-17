Disney+ hikes price by €2 per month

Disney+ will cost an extra €2 per month from the middle of next week.

The streaming service that features shows like Wandavision and The Mandalorian and films such as Star Wars and Marvel’s Avengers will rise from €6.99 to €8.99 for new subscribers from Tuesday, February 23rd. An annual subscription will rise from €69 to €89.

However, existing subscribers are being given a six-month grace period and won’t see a price increase until August 23rd of this year.

The move comes as Disney adds a new channel, Star, to its streaming platform. This will include more adult-oriented content, such as Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Family Guy and How I Met Your Mother.

Earlier this month, Disney reported that its global customer base for Disney+ is 93m, a large annual increase. It is now the second most popular streaming service in Irish homes, after Netflix.

The appeal of Disney+ is rooted mainly in its Disney, Marvel and Star Wars catalogues of content.

Disney’s price increase also comes at the same time as a €2 price rise from Netflix, to €18 per month for the 4K package. Netflix’s standard service is also rising from €12 per month to €13 per month.

Online Editors