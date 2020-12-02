Disappointment in I'm A Celebrity camp after only half of stars secured in memory trial

There was disappointment in the Welsh camp of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! tonight after only half of stars were secured in the Bushtucker Trial, the lowest yet this series.

Dancer AJ Pritchard and Olympian Mo Farah returned from the ‘Game of Groans’ trial and explained that they'd got 3 out of 6 stars.

It was a sour end to the I'm A Celebrity... journey for the two contestants as they ended up both being eliminated from tonight's show in yet another double elimination.

Read More

During the trial, they had to memorise symbols and their positions on a board while seated on thrones which are spun around.

"I wish we'd got more stars honestly,” said Pritchard post-trial.

“We get hungrier and hungrier day but day and when we don't get a full amount of stars it really does impact the mood in camp especially our stomach.

However, radio DJ North reassured them that they did their best: "I honestly don't think I could have done any better. It sounds very difficult and I might have come back here with less which would not have been good so yeah fair play to them."

"I think the guys, the camp, the way they reacted they were happy but they would have been more happy I know deep down if we would have come back with both with six but three is better than nothing and it wasn't easy,” said Farah.

Podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher said that the bar has been set “so high” when it comes to winning stars at trials.

"We have set the bar so high when it comes to stars and trials so when someone comes back and they've got slightly less than everyone else. I think for him it must feel a bit sad, a bit disappointing but to be honest, it's still 50pc and also there are only six people in camp,” she said.

"We've got rice and beans on. It’s 50pc. That'll do,” added comedian Vernon Kay.

Catch up on the full series so far of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on the Virgin Media Player.

Read More

Online Editors