Director Paul Feig to deliver major address at Edinburgh TV Festival

Emmy-nominated director and writer Paul Feig is to deliver a major speech at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival.

The acclaimed American film-maker, known for creating the hit TV series Freaks And Geeks and for directing films including Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters (2016), will share his perspective on the global TV and film landscape in the industry event’s Worldview Address.

Feig said: “My wife and I first came to the Edinburgh Festival almost 30 years ago and it quickly became my goal to one day be a part of it.

“And so to be delivering the Worldview Address for the festival that is at the heart of the British TV industry is quite a dream come true.

“I’ve had a lifelong love of UK television and so this is truly an honour for me.”

Previous speakers of the address include Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative programming, and former president of programming at HBO Michael Lombardo.

Feig was nominated for two Emmy Awards for writing hit teen series Freaks And Geeks, which aired in 1999 and 2000.

He directed several episodes of TV series such as the US version of The Office, Parks And Recreation, and Arrested Development.

Feig has also recently shared his support for the 4% Challenge, which urges film-makers to make a commitment to work with a female director within 18 months, and he is an ambassador for Women In Film’s ReFrame challenge to action gender parity within the industry.

Edinburgh TV Festival’s executive chairman, Graham Stuart, said: “Edinburgh 2019 will be graced by an extraordinary man … blazing a trail for gender equality on and off screen.

“Paul Feig will bring a remarkable Hollywood resume and brilliant wit and humour to this year’s delegates. They will be highly entertained and almost certainly converted.”

The event, which is both a festival and a charity, has previously featured industry heavyweights such as Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and talent Joanna Lumley and Michael Palin.

The Edinburgh TV Festival takes place in August.

