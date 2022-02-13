Did you watch Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff in Baywatch? Well get ready to enjoy it again on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as the full boxsets of season two and three of the nostalgic 90’s series ‘Baywatch’ drops on Virgin Media Player tomorrow.

Viewers will be taken Stateside to the sunny shores of California to join stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, with all three seasons of the iconic show available to watch.

The series follows the lives and adventures of a team of lifeguards on a crowded beach.

Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team strive to control and keep the crowds safe from the raging seas as well as navigating through all their personal drama.

It’s one of the new free online content shows on Virgin Media Player including ‘WAG’s LA’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’, ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ and ‘Love Island Australia.

The three seasons of ‘Baywatch’ will be available from this Valentine’s Day on Virgin Media Player.