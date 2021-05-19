Diana’s Panorama interview: A timeline of events

With Lord Dyson’s report into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales set to be published, here is a timeline of events.

– 1986



Expand Close Diana, Princess of Wales’ interview with Martin Bashir is the subject of a highly anticipated report (BBC/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diana, Princess of Wales’ interview with Martin Bashir is the subject of a highly anticipated report (BBC/PA)

Bashir joins the BBC as a news correspondent and works on programmes including Songs Of Praise and Public Eye.

– November 1995

The Panorama interview airs on BBC One with Diana famously saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

– 1996

Former BBC director-general Lord Hall, then head of news, leads an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Diana’s appearance. Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, later alleged the inquiry was a “whitewash”.

– 1997

Diana is killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. She was in a car with her partner, Dodi Fayed, who also died.

– 1999

Bashir leaves the BBC and joins ITV where he works on documentary specials and features for Trevor McDonald.

Expand Close Martin Bashir built an acclaimed career on both sides of the Atlantic following his Diana scoop (Louisa Buller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin Bashir built an acclaimed career on both sides of the Atlantic following his Diana scoop (Louisa Buller/PA)

– 2016

Bashir returns to the BBC as religious affairs correspondent before being made religion editor.

October 2020

The BBC says Bashir is “seriously unwell” with coronavirus-related complications.

– November 3 2020

A BBC investigation is launched into allegations made by Earl Spencer that he was shown “false bank statements” to help encourage his sister to take part.

– November 2020



Expand Close Earl Spencer complained a BBC investigation into Martin Bashir’s methods was a ‘whitewash’ (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Earl Spencer complained a BBC investigation into Martin Bashir’s methods was a ‘whitewash’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, is appointed to head the report, which is welcomed by the Duke of Cambridge, describing it as a “step in the right direction”.

The BBC says it has found a handwritten note from Diana that appears to absolve Bashir of using false documents to influence her Panorama appearance.

A former employee of Earl Spencer, Alan Waller, makes a formal complaint to the Metropolitan Police alleging unlawful activity.

The Duke of Cambridge, welcomes the investigation, saying it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the programme.

His brother the Duke of Sussex reportedly also supports the inquiry.

– March 2021

Scotland Yard says it will not launch a criminal investigation over the allegations.

– May 2021

Bashir quits the BBC on health grounds, stepping down as religion editor. A new Panorama documentary investigating the Diana interview is delayed until after the publication of Lord Dyson report.

According to the Telegraph, the report found Bashir was guilty of deploying deceitful methods to secure the interview.

PA Media