Dial-in theatre performance coming to Liverpool

A dial-in theatre performance is to take place next month.

Audience members for The Ghost Caller will have to send a text message to a number which will be projected on to the side of St Luke’s Church in Liverpool at sunset, as well as being available online.

Listeners will then be called so they can hear the production.

The play, which is being put on by the Headlong theatre company, was originally intended to be staged inside St Luke’s Church until Liverpool was placed under the top tier of coronavirus restrictions.

It has been created by actor and playwright Luke Barnes.

Liverpool, you thought a lockdown would scare me away? Think again. There will no longer be safety in numbers. No fire to protect you from the darkness. We will not meet in public, but donât you worry, we will find a way to talk. Speak soon. #SignalFires #TheGhostCaller 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KNr2nohIUU — Headlong (@HeadlongTheatre) October 26, 2020

Holly Race Roughan, associate artistic director of Headlong, said: “The Ghost Caller was born out of our desire and determination to continue to bring theatrical experiences to our Liverpool audiences despite the increased Government restrictions.

“Luke Barnes’ cracking new ghost story – originally written for our live show and now adapted for telephone – makes the audience the protagonist and invites us to sit with loss.

“As the pandemic continues and the nights get longer, theatre is constantly having to adapt and embrace new ways of working in order to weather these challenging times and reach our audiences.”

The first performance of the play will be staged on Wednesday and it will run until November 12.

The Ghost Caller is part of the Signal Fires tour of new theatre work around the UK amid the pandemic.

PA Media