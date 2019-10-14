Dev Griffin has revealed his shock exit from Strictly also took him by surprise.

Dev Griffin: I didn’t think I’d be in the bottom two on Strictly

The Radio 1 DJ was eliminated from the BBC show on Sunday despite a strong performance, which left viewers “gobsmacked”.

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two, Griffin said when he got up that day he did not think he would be in the bottom two.

He also said he thought he “really, really went for it” in the dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, but that it evidently had not been enough.

Griffin, who was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, said: “Every single week is so different, I don’t think you can ever take your position from the week before for granted. The scores don’t carry over.

“But when I woke up that day I didn’t think I would be in the bottom two.

“But you can never tell.”

He said of the dance-off: “I feel like I really, really went for it and tried to give it everything …

“I guess it wasn’t enough.”

Buswell said she was “also in a lot of shock” when the couple were told they had to dance for their place in the competition.

“I didn’t think that Dev would be in the bottom two for a while actually, if at all,” she said.

“I am so proud of him.”

Buswell said she would be happy to carry on teaching Griffin if he wanted to keep dancing.

“You definitely get the bug when you start doing the show,” the DJ told host Rylan Clark-Neal.

“You tend to surprise yourself.

“You put all these limitations on what you think you can and can’t do and doing this has proved to me, ‘Oh I’m not as bad as I thought I was!’”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

