Derry girls star Siobhan McSweeney says finale was ‘incredibly poignant’ watching the characters filled with hope

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney has spoken emotionally about the ending to the sitcom focusing on “hope” with the Good Friday Agreement- which, she feels, is today under threat from “ignorance.”

Ms McSweeney compared the show’s emotive ending, where the characters dream of a hopeful future under the GFA - as being illustrative of something she now feels is in “danger”.

The actor played the stoic Sister Michael, one of the most popular members of the Channel 4 show.

“The timing could not be more apt,” Ms McSweeney said, with regards to the show’s finale last night.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today she said: “I’m going to be very inarticulate about this, because I feel quite emotional, about the ending, what was meant to be the ending of a sitcom, and instead what it shows is how the past is not the past, it’s always with us.

“The Good Friday Agreement was hard won and hard fought for,” Ms Sweeney said. “The people of Northern Ireland voted for it, and now it’s in danger of being attacked through ignorance.

“And yet again, it goes back to that idea that a sitcom is teaching the people of this country (Britain) about the history of Northern Ireland - that’s not how it should be.

“I feel it’s incredibly poignant that we watch the Derry Girls, we watch Sister Michael, we watch Father Peter.

“We watch the grown ups head off at the end, full of tentative hope for peace, for reconciliation for the future, for young people and what their future is, and we cut to now and that is in danger and it breaks my heart.“

Some British people took to social media after the airing of the show to explain they had no knowledge of the trauma suffered in the region until the show had aired.