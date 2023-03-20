Dermot Kennedy spends St Patrick’s Day with Dublin Fire Brigade before Boston gigs

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade were delighted on St Patrick’s Day after celebrating with Dermot Kennedy in Boston.

The emergency services took to Twitter on Monday to share some photos from the encounter.

They posed with their colleagues at Boca Raton Fire Rescue as well as the Outnumbered singer, who had travelled to the US city to witness its St Patrick’s Day parade and perform some free gigs in a selection of Irish bars.

They captioned the post by writing “Dermot Kennedy found himself "Outnumbered" when he met D Watch in Boston on St Patrick's Day,” adding an Irish flag emoji for good measure.

Bostonian fans flocked to Emmet’s Irish pub this weekend for a special St Patrick’s Day concert by the Rathcoole native, with hundreds of hopeful attendees queuing down the street to get access.

He also put on a show in Mr Dooley’s Boston Tavern, which he said was “insane”, before heading to The Dubliner with large crowds lining the streets once again.

“That queue at the first gig with an hour’s notice blows my mind. I’m so glad I made the effort to come to Boston today,” Dermot wrote on Instagram.

He posted some clips of him playing an acoustic set in front of the jam-packed pub, with the lucky punters going wild for the Irishman’s impromptu gig.

The 31-year-old declared that his busy day was “now the greatest” ever as he thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you genuinely for everyone coming out”, he wrote.

After the gigs, Dermot posted a selfie on Instagram where he looked chuffed with the day’s events.

He captioned the snap: “Boston, thank you so much for a day I’ll never ever forget. I’ll post videos and stuff later, but the amount of people, everyone’s energy, it was just a really really beautiful day and something that will live long in the memory.

“Playing these free shows is something I’m so passionate about. There’s something that ties me to this city, and it feels very special”.