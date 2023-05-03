Dermot Kennedy plays pop-up gig at popular Dublin pub

Dermot Kennedy on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse for the launch of Guinness Live & Rising, a new initiative celebrating pubs across the country. Pic: Andrew Rose

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy surprised and thrilled fans this evening by performing a pop-up gig at a popular Dublin pub.

Hundreds of music fans packed into Toners Pub, on Baggot Street, as Kennedy arrived.

The Dublin native walked into the middle of crowd, climbed a high table and broke out his guitar. Kennedy began by performing his hit ‘Outnumbered’, with enthusiastic backing vocals from the crowd.

Dermot Kennedy's pop-up gig in Toners pub

Social media users have posted videos from other well-known pubs in the capital, including Devitt’s and The Long Hall, which Kennedy also visited this evening.

Kennedy was at the Guinness Storehouse yesterday to launch the Guinness Live & Rising initiative – a 12-month programme of pop-up music, food and sports events in pubs across the country.

This week, the singer became the first person to perform on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse.