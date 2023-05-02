Dermot Kennedy becomes first artist to perform on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse

Dermot Kennedy on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse for the launch of Guinness Live & Rising, a new initiative celebrating pubs across the country. Pic: Andrew Rose

Singer Dermot Kennedy has become the first person to perform on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse this evening.

The Dubliner was at the popular tourist spot earlier today to launch Guinness Live & Rising - a new initiative celebrating Irish pubs across the country.

The 12-month programme of pop-up music, food, and sports events, has been specially designed to showcase the creativity, culture and craic that can only be found in an Irish pub.

“I’m delighted to support the launch of Guinness Live & Rising, which spotlights the incredible talent surging in Ireland, as well as celebrating Irish pubs who have always been a champion of emerging talent,” Dermot said.

Guinness Live & Rising was launched in spectacular style by global superstar Dermot Kennedy

“There’s a contagious energy in the pubs of Ireland, there’s nothing like it anywhere in the world, and the pub is somewhere I still love to play when I’m home.

“It’s a place where I get together with friends and family over a pint of Guinness to share stories and connect through music, sports, and food,” he added.

Ahead of the performance, the Guinness Storehouse brought Dermot together with Dublin street artist, Aches, for a brand-new collaboration.

The artwork sees the lyric ‘We’ll be Dancin’ in the Sun’ emblazoned across the bridge above the famous Storehouse gates, and is available to view throughout the summer.

Dermot later moved into the Gravity Bar where he continued to perform throughout the evening alongside rising stars Gemma Dunleavy and JYellowL.

Dublin-born vocalist and producer Gemma said: “I’m delighted to hear that Guinness Live & Rising will celebrate the special relationship pubs have long enjoyed with live music.

“The scene right now is as vibrant as ever. I don’t know about yours, but the talent that comes out in my local pub is something else.

“I’ve seen some of the best renditions of songs and performances from the people around me in those settings.

“No matter how many shows or crowds you play to, there’s a magic in the intimate ones that you’ll always want to go back to,” she added.

Nigerian born, Dublin-based JYellowL, added: “Pubs have always been a proving ground for young performers and a great place to hone their skills.

“When you are coming up as an artist it’s so important to learn how to win over a crowd in an intimate setting like the pub.

“A lot of fellow musicians I’ve met in the pub have become lifelong friends and the creativity that springs from these friendships is invaluable.

“I can’t say enough how much of an honour it was to have performed alongside Dermot Kennedy at the launch of Guinness Live & Rising and to be celebrating the place it all starts for so many of us,” he added.

Guinness is also asking a new generation of culture makers and innovators to bring their dynamic energy into Irish pubs.

Guinness Marketing Director Alan McAleenan said: “Right now, Irish creativity around the world is thriving. We want to shine a light on the pub as the heart of emerging talent.

“We know that people love to discover something new and would encourage people across the island to soak up the incredible experiences that can only be found in an Irish pub.”

Alison Kealy, Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association, added: “Irish pubs are vital community assets. Across the country they act as cultural hubs where grass roots talent have the opportunity to hone their craft and shine.”