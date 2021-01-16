Denise van Outen taken to hospital after fall during Dancing On Ice rehearsal

Denise van Outen was taken to hospital after she suffered a fall during rehearsals for the launch show of Dancing On Ice.

The actress and singer, 46, partially dislocated her shoulder during the accident.

A source told the PA news agency van Outen is expected to perform in Sunday’s programme alongside her professional skating partner Matt Evers.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I’ve taken a few tumbles since we started training but with this one I knew immediately it wasn’t good.

“I was rehearsing with Matt, hit my toe pick and went flying.

“Straightaway I knew I’d done something. I just thought, ‘Please don’t let it be a break’.

“The on-site medics and physio checked me over immediately and my shoulder was quickly iced.”

She added doctors told her she had suffered “partial dislocation and tendon damage”.

“It’s really affected my ability to move my left arm,” van Outen told the newspaper.

She said that she “must say an enormous thank you” to the NHS staff who cared for her at a time when they are “so overstretched” because of coronavirus.

Sunday’s launch episode is scheduled to feature a performance by van Outen alongside five of the other 12 contestants.

Actors Jason Donovan and Joe-Warren Plant, comedian Rufus Hound, media personality Rebekah Vardy and rapper Lady Leshurr are set to perform.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6pm on Sunday on ITV.

