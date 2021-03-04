Denise Chaila’s ‘Go Bravely’ crowned RTÉ Choice Album of the Year as Niall Horan bags best song for ‘No Judgement’

Ms Chaila showing off her Album of the Year 2020 award. Photo: Graham Keogh/RTÉ.

Denise Chaila has been announced as the winner of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2020 for her album Go Bravely.

Chaila beat off stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines DC, Róisín Murphy and Pillow Queens to land the coveted prize.

The Limerick artist’s achievement was announced by U2’s Adam Clayton live after the judging panel, made up of Irish music media professionals, decided the rising star’s debut album was victorious.

Go Bravely was launched in October 2020 to critical acclaim and Chaila’s reputation has skyrocketed as a result.

“The judging of the Irish Album of the Year is unique as it focuses simply and solely on the music as opposed to sales, streaming or airplay,” a spokesperson RTÉ said.

Niall Horan’s song ‘No Judgement’ landed him the gong of RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year, which was announced by singer-songwriter Ruth Anne.

This award was decided by the public via the RTÉ and Choice Music Prize websites, as fans were given the chance to get behind their favourite song of 2020.

The event, hosted by Tracy Clifford, took place live on RTÉ2FM and RTÉ Player with exclusive performances from the artists, most of which were recorded at Windmill Lane Recording Studios, Dublin.

Ms Chaila receives a first prize cheque for €10,000 alongside a specially-commissioned award, which were provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

RTÉ2 will broadcast a one-hour TV programme of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, featuring performances from all the acts and interviews by Bláthnaid Treacy, on Sunday, March 14, at 11.15pm.

