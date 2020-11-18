Delia Smith’s mother Etty Smith dies aged 100

Delia Smith, with (from left) her husband Michael Wynn Jones, mother Etty Smith and manager Melanie Grocott, after she received her Commander of the British Empire Medal (CBE) from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2009 (PA Archive)

Delia Smith’s mother Etty Smith, who “set the standards” for Delia’s cooking, has died aged 100.

Norwich City Football Club, of which Delia and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones are joint majority shareholders, said in a short statement that Etty Smith died earlier this month.

Mr Wynn-Jones said in a 2001 documentary that his wife’s mother “set the standards” for Delia, 79, who left school at 16 with no qualifications.

“Her mother’s priority was always good cooking,” he said.

“She was the one who set the standards for Delia.”

Etty Smith was a Norwich City Football Club fan and a regular at fixtures, from first team matches through to U23 and U18 games.

She was often seen around the club’s training ground and it would not be uncommon for her to speak to head coach Daniel Farke after games in the Directors’ Lounge.

Thoughts with Delia & Michael and the whole @CanariesFC family after the death of Deliaâs mother. Etty was not only one of the most loyal & committed Norwich fans you could ever meet, she was a wonderfully kind woman and her sausage rolls were legendary. Rest well Etty x pic.twitter.com/Ddc276k7Ky — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasTV) November 18, 2020

Former Blue Peter presenter and fellow Norwich City fan Simon Thomas wrote on Twitter: “Etty was not only one of the most loyal & committed Norwich fans you could ever meet, she was a wonderfully kind woman and her sausage rolls were legendary.

“Rest well Etty”.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who also supports the Canaries, described Etty Smith as “legendary”.

“She is a sad loss to the Norwich City family,” he said.

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

