Saturday 7 April 2018

Dec flying solo in Florida to present Saturday Night Takeaway finale

The star fronted the show last weekend without his regular co-host Ant,

Scarlett Moffatt, Declan Donnelly and Stephen Mulhern during filming in Universal Orlando Resort in Florida for the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway. (ITV)
By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Saturday Night Takeaway is back for its finale – with Declan Donnelly once again fronting the show without his co-host.

Anthony McPartlin stepped away from TV commitments when he was charged with drink-driving.

Tonight’s ITV show will see Dec host live, as he did last weekend, but this time from Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Saturday Night Takeaway regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will also be on duty to help.

The show will feature R&B star Jason Derulo, actress Denise Richards, singer Craig David and pop duo The Rembrandts.

Derulo and The Rembrandts will be performing, former Bond girl Richards is guest announcer, and David will be DJ for the episode.

Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA)

McPartlin was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

The finale airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

Press Association

