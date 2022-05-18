Deborah James ‘blown away’ as book tops Amazon bestsellers’ list pre-release

Dame Deborah James has said she is “blown away” by the response to her new book after it shot to the top of the Amazon bestsellers’ list.

The cancer campaigner and podcast host, known online as Bowel Babe, revealed this week that she had completed her second book, titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead, and it will be published on August 18.

Through pre-orders, the book has risen to number one on the Amazon list, beating The Wim Hof Method by Dutch extreme athlete Hof and The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman.

Dame Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care at home, said her husband Sebastien had taken her on an early morning trip to RHS Garden Wisley, Surrey, as a “well done” for the launch.

Alongside a photo of her sat in a wheelchair, the 40-year-old wrote: “Seb whisked me (bit of a mission but worth it!) at the crack of dawn to @rhswisley before all the crowds, to say well done for the book launch, and it was just perfect for a hour.

“I haven’t left the house in 10 days as have been too weak, and whilst I’m now going to snooze for most of the day (in the sun like a cat!) – I love this picture of reminding me of vibrant green life all around, despite the sadness of knowing the state of my body inside.

“But Seb is an utter rock for me and together we seem to be able to squeeze our hands, swallow the tears and laugh instead.

“I’m blown away and utterly grateful by the response to the book pre-launch and the sheer numbers of you who have kindly ordered it.

“Not only contributing the @bowelbabefund but also making it number one in the best sellers Amazon list.

“It’s always been my pipe dream to write a times best seller. My first book just missed out, so maybe just maybe I’ll never know about this one, but I’m sure I’ll be celebrating somewhere!!”

Dame Deborah has raised more than £6.3 million through her online fundraiser for cancer charities.

Her first book, F*** You Cancer: How To Face The Big C, Live Your Life And Still Be Yourself, was published in 2018.

She was recently honoured with a damehood for her “tireless campaigning” on the issue of cancer, and was presented with her damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home.