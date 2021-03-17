Debbie McGee marks five years since Paul Daniels’ death with tribute

Debbie McGee has paid tribute to her “wonderful” husband Paul Daniels on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 62, shared a picture of them sat together against the backdrop of a lake with her more than 43,000 Twitter followers.

She wrote: “Five years ago today I lost this wonderful man. Gosh how I miss the joy he gave me. A day didn’t go by without laughter.

“Huge love to his Sons & Grandchildren.”

The couple had been married for 28 years – and together for a decade before that – when Daniels died of a brain tumour at the age of 77 in March 2016.

McGee rose to fame as magician and TV presenter Daniels’ assistant before they married in April 1988.

In her youth, she won a place at the Royal Ballet School and went on to join the Iranian National Ballet Company in Tehran, but the overthrowing of the Shah by Ayatollah Khomeni in the 1979 Revolution meant she had to return to the UK.

She first met Daniels after being chosen to perform on stage in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, for a summer show, and returned for a second summer in Bournemouth.

McGee competed in the 2017 series of BBC One’s Strictly and reached the final but was beaten by Holby City actor Joe McFadden.

In 2019 she returned to win the Christmas special.

