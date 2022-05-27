Dear Evan Hansen announces date of final West End performance

West End musical Dear Evan Hansen will close its curtains later this year.

The Olivier award-winning show will stage its final London performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on October 22, three years after its West End premiere in October 2019.

It was among the productions that were forced to shut during the pandemic, returning on October 26 2021.

Today we announce that Dear Evan Hansen will celebrate its final London performance on 22 October 2022, three years after our West End premiere. Thank you to our friends, fans and colleagues in the #DEHLondon Family who have made this show so special.



The show’s Twitter page announced the news, adding: “Thank you to our friends, fans and colleagues in the #DEHLondon Family who have made this show so special. Sincerely, Us”

The hit musical tells the story of anxiety-ridden schoolboy Evan who, in the wake of a classmate’s death, lies about how close he was to the boy.

As his lie spins out of control he is brought closer to the boy’s family with unexpected consequences.

Actor Sam Tutty will continue in the lead role of Evan Hansen until the end of the run.

Tutty was among the original cast members when the show opened in the West End and went on to win the Olivier Award for best actor in a musical.

The West End production also won Olivier Awards for best new musical and best original score or new orchestrations, in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw a special performance in aid of The Royal Foundation in February 2020.

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen was the fourth to open worldwide, following the award-winning show on Broadway and in Toronto, Canada, and on the north American tour.