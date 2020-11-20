Dawn French’s Vicar Of Dibley return: First-look image revealed

The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown star Dawn French (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

A first-look image has been revealed of the Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown.

Dawn French has said she “couldn’t be happier” to reprise her role as the parish of Dibley’s Geraldine Granger for three BBC One specials.

The three short episodes will take the form of Geraldine’s sermons.

Expand Close James Fleet as Hugo Horton and Dawn French as The Reverend Geraldine Granger in The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown (Des Willie/Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd) BBC/Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd/Des Willie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Fleet as Hugo Horton and Dawn French as The Reverend Geraldine Granger in The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown (Des Willie/Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd)

In the first episode of her virtual sermons, “the vicar has to explain the difference between metres and miles when it comes to social distancing”, the BBC said.

She also finds, as many of us did, “that getting a much-needed haircut from a friend may not always result in complete gorgeousness especially if the scissors are held by someone rather more used to working with animals”.

The BBC has released a snap of her last sermon, which is shared with Hugo Horton (James Fleet), the son of David Horton, “the least admired chairman of the Dibley Parish Council.”

The three episodes will air weekly on BBC One, with a compilation episode of all three sermons airing later over Christmas.

The Vicar Of Dibley is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

PA Media