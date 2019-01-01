Davina McCall started the new year by taking a chilly dip in the sea.

Davina McCall starts new year with a dip in chilly North Sea

The TV presenter shared a clip on social media showing her and YouTuber Ned Spencer wading into the North Sea.

McCall, 51, said 70 people had agreed to brave the freezing water – but that only she and Spencer had shown up.

“Great way to start 2019 !!!” said the star.

“A swim in the North Sea. heavens to Betsy it was cold.

“We all made a plan… about 70 of us to go for a swim at 11 am. And only me and Ned turned up ! Way to go Ned!”

“Happy 2019 you lot,” she added.

Press Association